October 23, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says not satisfied with Saudi blaming some of its intelligence agents

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he was not satisfied with Saudi Arabia blaming some of its intelligence agents for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and called for suspects to be tried in Istanbul.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Diyarbakir, Turkey October 20, 2018. Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking to his AK Party at parliament, Erdogan said that he does not doubt the Saudi King Salman’s sincerity, without elaborating. He also said the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body were still unknown and he demanded Saudi Arabia to reveal the identity of a “local cooperator” who purportedly took the body.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
