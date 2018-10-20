FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey will not have anything covered up in Khashoggi case, AK Party spokesman says

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey does not want anything covered up in the case of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, nor will it blame anyone in advance, the ruling AK Party’s spokesman said on Saturday.

The state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Omer Celik as making the comment. Saudi Arabia on Saturday said Khashoggi had died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate - Riyadh’s first acknowledgement of his death after two weeks of denials that it was involved in his disappearance.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Angus MacSwan

