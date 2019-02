ANKARA (Reuters) - A United Nations investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has to be launched, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in the southern province of Antalya, Cavusoglu said Turkey considered the findings of the U.N.-led inquiry into Khashoggi’s murder important, but added that an official U.N. investigation was needed at this stage.