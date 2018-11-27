World News
November 27, 2018

No reason for Erdogan not to meet with Saudi Crown Prince: minister

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey November 22, 2018. Cem Ozdel/Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview published on Tuesday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had asked for a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and that there was currently no reason not to meet him.

“Yes, he has asked Erdogan on the phone, whether they could meet in Buenos Aires. Erdogan’s answer was ‘Let’s see’”, Cavusoglu told Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

“At the moment there is no reason not to meet with the Crown Prince.”

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal

