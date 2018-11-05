World News
November 5, 2018

Reports Khashoggi's body dissolved in acid must be investigated: Turkish VP



FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA (Reuters) - Reports that the body of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was dissolved in acid need to be investigated, Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday.

He told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency it was now accepted that Khashoggi, who disappeared in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate on Oct. 2, was targeted in a pre-meditated murder.

“The question now is who gave the orders. This is what we are seeking answers to now,” Oktay said. “Another question is where the body is... There are reports of (the body) being dissolved with acid now. All of these need to be looked at”.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans

