November 1, 2018

Turkey expects Saudi cooperation on Khashoggi killing, justice minister says

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's consulate is pictured from a skyscraper in Istanbul's Levent district, Turkey October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is demanding close cooperation from Saudi authorities to uncover details of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Thursday.

Speaking in Ankara, Gul said Turkey’s questions on the killing, which took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four weeks ago, should be answered by Saudi authorities. He also reiterated that Ankara has not yet found Khashoggi’s body.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

