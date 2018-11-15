World News
November 15, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Turkey not satisfied by Saudi prosecutor comments on Khashoggi: minister

1 Min Read

A member of security staff stands at the entrance of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is not satisfied by some of the remarks made by Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

The Saudi prosecutor said earlier that the team that killed Khashoggi had been sent to repatriate him. [nL8N1XQ3L2] In response, Cavusoglu said that equipment was brought into Turkey to dismember the body, and that the murder was pre-planned.

Cavusoglu also repeated Turkey’s demand that the 15-man team involved in Khashoggi’s killing should be tried in Turkey.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.