Turkey not satisfied by Saudi prosecutor comments on Khashoggi: minister

A member of security staff stands at the entrance of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is not satisfied by some of the remarks made by Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

The Saudi prosecutor said earlier that the team that killed Khashoggi had been sent to repatriate him. [nL8N1XQ3L2] In response, Cavusoglu said that equipment was brought into Turkey to dismember the body, and that the murder was pre-planned.

Cavusoglu also repeated Turkey’s demand that the 15-man team involved in Khashoggi’s killing should be tried in Turkey.