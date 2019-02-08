Turkey says Saudi lack of transparency on Khashoggi concerning, detrimental to credibility

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal//File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - The “complete lack of transparency” from Saudi officials on the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is deeply concerning and detrimental to their credibility, an aide to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s communications director, told Reuters that Saudi authorities must extradite Khashoggi’s killers as proof of their willingness to serve justice.

He said Turkey’s findings on the case were in line with those of the United Nations special rapporteur’s inquiry, adding that Ankara was committed to cooperating in a U.N. inquiry into the case.