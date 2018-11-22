World News
November 22, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan not to meet Saudi Crown Prince at G20 summit: A Haber

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 20, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would not meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Argentina for the G20 summit, broadcaster A Haber reported on Thursday, after his spokesman said a meeting could happen.

Earlier on Thursday, the state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as saying, “We’re looking at the program. It could happen”, in response to a question about whether the two leaders would make contact at the summit.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.