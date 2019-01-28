U.N. investigator leading Khashoggi inquiry to meet Istanbul chief prosecutor

FILE PHOTO: Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Agnes Callamard waits for a news conference to start in San Salvador, El Salvador, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights investigator leading the international inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will meet Istanbul’s chief prosecutor on Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office said.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, on a week-long visit to Turkey with a forensic and legal team, met Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday.

Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. U.S. intelligence agencies believe Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered an operation to kill Khashoggi. Riyadh denies that the prince had any involvement.