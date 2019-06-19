Saudi Arabia rebuffs U.N. expert's report on Khashoggi murder

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs on Wednesday rejected a U.N. report that said there is credible evidence Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other high-level officials are liable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Nothing new... The rapporteur in the human rights council repeats in her non-binding report what has been published and circulated in the media,” tweeted Adel al-Jubeir.

The report “contains clear contradictions and baseless allegations which challenge its credibility”, he added.

Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, concluded that Khashoggi’s murder was deliberate and premeditated but made no conclusion as to guilt. Her report relies on recordings and forensic work conducted by Turkish investigators and information from the trials of the suspects in Saudi Arabia.

That trial should be suspended, she said, citing concerns over secret hearings and a potential miscarriage of justice.

Jubeir rejected any attempt to influence the trial or remove it from the Saudi judicial process.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was a critic of the crown prince, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 by Saudi officials, provoking widespread disgust and tarnishing the image of the young prince.