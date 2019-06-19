Saudi minister questions neutrality of U.N. report on Khashoggi

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs on Wednesday challenged the neutrality of a U.N. rapporteur’s report on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi which called for an investigation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Adel al-Jubeir said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA that the report contained “false accusations confirmed as stemming from the preconceived ideas and positions” of U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, towards the kingdom.

He said the Saudi authorities had provided a progress report on the Khashoggi case to the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on June 3, and retained the right to take legal action in response to the report’s claims.