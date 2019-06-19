Turkey's Erdogan says Khashoggi's killers will pay the price, be held accountable

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Those responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will pay the price and be held accountable, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, in response to a U.N. report on the killing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, said evidence suggests Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials are liable for Khashoggi’s murder.

Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, has rejected the investigator’s report as “nothing new”.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Erdogan said the findings in Callamard’s report showed that Turkey had been mistreated in the process.