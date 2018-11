President of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia Bandar al Aiban, attends the Universal Periodic Review of Saudi Arabia by the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday that it condemned the “premeditated killing” of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and said a thorough and transparent investigation was essential.

The United States had observer status at the U.N. review of Saudi Arabia’s rights record. Washington quit the 47-member council in June, accusing it of bias against Israel.