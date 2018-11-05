Saudi Arabia tells U.N. rights body that will prosecute Khashoggi murder

President of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia Bandar al Aiban, attends the Universal Periodic Review of Saudi Arabia by the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia told the United Nations top human rights body on Monday that it was investigating the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate last month with a view to prosecuting the perpetrators.

Bandar Al Aiban, President of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia who headed the government delegation at a regular review of its record, said in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council that King Salman had instructed the public prosecutor to “investigate the case according to applicable laws and to bring perpetrators to justice”.