World News
February 27, 2019 / 11:19 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Saudi minister pledges cooperate with U.N. rights forum, no word on Khashoggi

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Saudi minister told the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday that it will cooperate with its mechanisms, but he did not explicitly refer to the U.N.-led inquiry into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We will also cooperate with the U.N. mechanisms related to human rights including the Human Rights Council,” Abdel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of State for Foreign Affairs, told the 47-member Geneva forum.

Jubeir, asked twice by a Reuters reporter whether this meant that the kingdom would cooperate with the Khashoggi investigation led by Agnes Callamard, U.N. investigator on extrajudicial executions, declined to respond.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

