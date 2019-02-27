Saudi minister pledges cooperate with U.N. ights forum, no word on Khashoggi

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Saudi minister told the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday that it will cooperate with its mechanisms, but he did not explicitly refer to the U.N.-led inquiry into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We will also cooperate with the U.N. mechanisms related to human rights including the Human Rights Council,” Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of State for Foreign Affairs, told the 47-member Geneva forum.

Jubeir, asked twice by a Reuters reporter whether this meant that the kingdom would cooperate with the Khashoggi investigation led by Agnes Callamard, U.N. investigator on extrajudicial executions, declined to respond.

(Corrects day to Wednesday, not Thursday, fixed typo in name to read Adel)