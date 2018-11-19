Turkey talks Khashoggi with U.N. chief, no inquiry request: U.N. diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the murder of U.S.-resident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, but no formal request was made for a U.N. investigation, a U.N. diplomat familiar with the conversation said.

When asked if he requested an international investigation, as he left the United Nations after the meeting, Cavusoglu said: “We discussed all the aspects of this.”