FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 30, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

U.N. rights boss calls for international role in Khashoggi inquiry

1 Min Read

People protest against the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in London, Britain, October 26 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Tuesday for international experts to be involved in an independent investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with access to evidence and witnesses.

In a statement, Bachelet also urged Saudi Arabia to reveal the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body, saying that a forensic examination and autopsy were crucial elements in an investigation into the “shockingly brazen crime” carried out in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.