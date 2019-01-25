U.N. names members of international inquiry on Khashoggi murder

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal -/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that a team of international experts would conduct an inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, confirming a Reuters report the day before.

Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions told Reuters on Thursday she will travel to Turkey next week to head an “independent international inquiry” into Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.

In a statement, the U.N. rights office said that Callamard would be accompanied by Helena Kennedy and Duarte Nuno Vieira on the visit to Turkey from Jan 28-Feb 3.