October 22, 2018 / 6:37 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

White House aide says we want full details on Khashoggi death

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States wants to know all the details of how Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and talks on that are continuing with Saudi authorities, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton was quoted as saying on Monday.

“We want to get the truth, and not just talk. First of all, we need to know why he died. Who killed him?. We want to get the full lowdown on this process,” Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy quoted Bolton, on a visit to Moscow, as saying.

Khashoggi disappeared three weeks ago after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied knowledge of his fate before saying he was killed in a fight in the consulate, an explanation which has met with scepticism among some governments.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by David Stamp

