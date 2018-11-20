Senate Democrat vows to withhold funds to Saudi Arabia, urges sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said she would withhold support for Saudi Arabia and urged U.S. sanctions after President Donald Trump’s statement earlier on Tuesday pledging to back Riyadh despite the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Feinstein said in a statement that she would not vote for any future weapons sales or appropriations for Saudi Arabia. She was “shocked” that Trump would not punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the “premeditated murder” of Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, the statement said.
Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Susan Heavey; editing by Grant McCool