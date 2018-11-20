Senate Democrat vows to withhold funds to Saudi Arabia, urges sanctions

FILE PHOTO -- Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) speaks during a Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said she would withhold support for Saudi Arabia and urged U.S. sanctions after President Donald Trump’s statement earlier on Tuesday pledging to back Riyadh despite the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Feinstein said in a statement that she would not vote for any future weapons sales or appropriations for Saudi Arabia. She was “shocked” that Trump would not punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the “premeditated murder” of Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, the statement said.