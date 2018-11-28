Senate advances measure to end military support for Saudis in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to advance a resolution to end U.S. military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s civil war, setting the stage for a possible final vote on the measure within days.

Underscoring bipartisan unhappiness with President Donald Trump’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the murder of a journalist at a Saudi consulate, many of Trump’s fellow Republicans joined Democrats to advance the measure by a vote of 63-37.