U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not discuss the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he met with Saudi Arabia’s king on Monday, a senior State Department official told journalists traveling with him in the region.

“It did not” come up, the official said.

The official could not confirm if the case had been raised with the Saudi crown prince, whom Pompeo met later.