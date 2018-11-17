U.S. State Department says no 'final conclusion' on Khashoggi killing

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department on Saturday said the U.S. government has not made a final conclusion on who was involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi amid media reports of a Central Intelligence Agency assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

“Recent reports indicating that the U.S. government has made a final conclusion are inaccurate,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. “There remain numerous unanswered questions with respect to the murder of Mr. Khashoggi.”

Nauert said the State Department will continue to seek facts and work with other countries to hold those involved in the journalist’s killing accountable “while maintaining the important strategic relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia.”