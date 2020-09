FILE PHOTO: The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday evening in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian court has issued a final ruling in the case of the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, sentencing eight people to between seven and 20 years in prison, the kingdom’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported on Monday.

Five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed seven-year sentences, Ekhbariya reported.