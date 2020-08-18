Saudi Arabia's King Salman chairs virtual cabinet meeting: SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday chaired a virtual cabinet meeting after leaving hospital last month following successful surgery, state new agency (SPA) said on twitter.

SPA had reported that King Salman arrived in the NEOM economic zone on Wednesday for a period of rest and relaxation.

The 84-year-old king had been released from hospital on July 30 after undergoing surgery to remove his gall bladder.