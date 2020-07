FILE PHOTO: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz delivers a televised speech regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 19, 2020. Picture taken March 19, 2020. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday via video call from Kind Faisal Hospital, state news agency (SPA) said.

On Monday Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler was admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said.