Saudi Arabia to convene Arab leaders over recent attacks

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

JEDDAH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invited Gulf and Arab leaders to convene emergency summits to discuss the implications of this week’s attacks against the kingdom and neighboring United Arab Emirates, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The meetings are set for May 30 in Mecca, the ministry said on Twitter.

Four commercial ships were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, and two days later drones attacked oil installations west of the Saudi capital Riyadh.