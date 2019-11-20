Saudi king says Aramco quickly met global demand after attacks

Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 14, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said on Wednesday that the ability of Saudi Aramco to quickly restore oil production capacity after attacks on its facilities in September had proven the kingdom’s ability to meet global demand during any shortage.

In an annual address to the Shura Council advisory body he reiterated that Saudi Arabia did not seek war with Iran, which he blamed for the attacks, but said the kingdom would not hesitate to defend itself.

“Iranian weapons were used on Abqaiq and Khurais,” he said in prepared remarks in reference to the facilities which were attacked. He then praised the company for restoring production.

Iran has denied being behind the attacks which cut more than 5% of global supply from the world’s biggest crude exporter.

The king also called on the international community to stop Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and regional intervention and said it was time to stop the “chaos and destruction” generated by Iran, according to the remarks.

He also said Saudi Arabia is seeking a political settlement in Yemen, where the kingdom is leading a military coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, and that a recent agreement signed in Riyadh would open the door to broader peace talks.