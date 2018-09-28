FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Kuwait for talks on Qatar: news agency

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will visit Kuwait on Saturday, the state-run Kuwait News Agency said on Friday, amid expectations that he will discuss a Kuwaiti mediation to resolve the kingdom’s conflict with Qatar.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 10, 2018. Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters

A Gulf Arab official told Reuters the conflict with Qatar would be on the agenda in the talks.

The Saudi crown prince will hold talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti News Agency said in a tweet, giving no further details.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed sanctions on Qatar accusing it of cozying up to Iran - their arch regional rival - and supporting terrorism.

Doha denies the accusations. Kuwaiti mediation efforts have failed so far to end the crisis.

Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy, Rania el Gamal; wriing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Gareth Jones

