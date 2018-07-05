FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 5, 2018 / 8:29 AM / in 34 minutes

Unemployment rate among Saudis rises to record 12.9 percent in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The unemployment rate among Saudi citizens rose to a record 12.9 percent in the first quarter of this year from 12.8 percent in the previous quarter, according to data published by the government’s statistics agency on Thursday.

Workers are seen at the solar plant factory in Uyayna, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 10, 2018. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

The government is pushing through economic reforms to develop non-oil industries and create jobs, but tax hikes and other austerity measures designed to close a large state budget deficit are hurting many private sector employers.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.