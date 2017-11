Saudi crown prince meets Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch: al-Arabiya

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Lebanon’s Maronite Christian Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai in Riyadh on Tuesday, al-Arabiya television reported, as a political crisis in Lebanon drags on.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Al-Rai met earlier with Saudi King Salman on the second day of his first visit to Saudi Arabia. He also held talks with Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as prime minister of Lebanon from Riyadh on Nov. 4.