Lebanon will only survive if Hezbollah disarms: Saudi minister

ROME (Reuters) - Lebanon has been “hijacked” by Hezbollah and the country can only flourish if the Iranian-backed group disarms, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Friday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends the "Rome 2017 MED, Mediterranean dialogues" in Rome, Italy, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

“Lebanon will only survive or prosper if you disarm Hezbollah,” Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told a conference in Italy. “As long as you have an armed militia, you will not have peace in Lebanon.”

Shi‘ite Muslim Hezbollah has emerged as a big winner in the turmoil that has swept the Arab world since the uprisings of 2011. This growing strength has alarmed the Sunni Muslim monarchy Saudi Arabia, Shi‘ite Iran’s regional arch-rival.