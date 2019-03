Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz meets with Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 27, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met on Wednesday the commander of the Eastern Libyan forces Khalifa Haftar, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a tweet.

King Salman made assurances during the meeting of the Kingdom’s keenness for the security and stability of Libya, the foreign ministry said.