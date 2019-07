FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018.REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is interested in a partnership with Russia’s Lukoil (LKOH.MM) on two natural gas projects in Uzbekistan, RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing documents signed by a joint governmental commission.

It also said Lukoil was interested in jointly working with Saudi Aramco in international projects.