DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday his country reserved the right to respond to Iran’s “hostile actions”, an apparent reference to a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis who Saudi Arabia says are armed by Iran.

A still image taken from a video distributed by Yemen's pro-Houthi Al Masirah television station on November 5, 2017, shows what it says was the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh's King Khaled Airport on Saturday, Houthi Military Media Unit via REUTERS TV

Jubeir also said on his Twitter account that Iranian interference in the region harms neighboring countries and international peace and security.