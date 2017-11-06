FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. praises Saudi Arabia for exposing Iran's role in Yemen
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 10:44 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

U.S. praises Saudi Arabia for exposing Iran's role in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday praised Saudi Arabia for “exposing” Iran’s role in Yemen and Tehran’s provision of missile systems to Houthi militia fighting there, following the interception of a missile fired toward the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday.

“We continue to maintain strong defense ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and work together on common security priorities to include combat operations against violent extremist organizations, and neutralizing Iran’s destabilizing influence in the Middle East region,” said Pentagon spokesman Marine Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Marguerita Choy

