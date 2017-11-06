FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says Saudi Arabia facing results of its 'wars of aggression'
November 6, 2017 / 3:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says Saudi Arabia facing results of its 'wars of aggression'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday Saudi Arabia was blaming Iran for the consequences of its own “wars of aggression”, after his Saudi counterpart accused Tehran of threatening regional security.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif listens to anchor Charlie Rose, at an event held in conjunction with the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Bria Webb

“KSA (Saudi Arabia) is engaged in wars of aggression, regional bullying, destabilizing behavior (and) risky provocations. It blames Iran for the consequences,” Zarif said on his Twitter account.

