Saudi Arabia's Nayifat reschedules IPO roadshow

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Nayifat Finance Company has rescheduled a road show and book building process for its public offering that was originally planned for June 24, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The rescheduling is in the interest of selecting the next suitable window for the IPO,” the statement said, without giving further details.

In March, Saudi stock market regulator (CMA) approved Nayifat’s application for floating 30% of its capital.