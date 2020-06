FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a phone call with Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, reviewed the current progress made on the OPEC+ deal, state news agency (SPA) said on Monday.

Salman and Buhari also reviewed aspects of cooperation to enhance stability of oil markets, SPA added.