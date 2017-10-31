Korean firms to bid for Saudi nuclear power plant project: KHNP

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Korean companies will bid to take part in Saudi Arabia’s project to build nuclear power plants, a company official said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia is considering building 17.6 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear-powered electricity generation capacity by 2032 and has sent a request for information (RFI) to international suppliers to build two plants, a first step towards a formal tendering competition, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Asked whether Korean companies will be bidding for the Saudi project, Noh Baek-ail, executive vice president at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co (KHNP), said “yes, we are bidding”.

A consortium led by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is building four nuclear reactors for Saudi neighbor the United Arab Emirates.

Asked whether Kepco would lead a consortium for a Saudi bid, he said “Korean companies will bid as a group”.