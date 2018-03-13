FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated a day ago

Saudi cabinet approves nuclear power program national policy: SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approved on Tuesday the national policy of the atomic energy program, state news agency SPA reported.

The national policy includes limiting all nuclear activities to peaceful purposes, within the limits defined by international treaties, SPA said. It also stressed on the importance of optimal utilization of natural resources from nuclear materials and applying best practices for radioactive waste management.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, wants nuclear power to diversify its energy supply mix. Riyadh is interested in reaching a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with Washington, and has invited U.S. firms to take part in developing the kingdom’s first atomic energy programme.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Maha El Dahan

