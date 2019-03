FILE PHOTO: An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) is expected to happen within two years, the Saudi newspaper Okaz said on Thursday, citing Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih.

The newspaper paraphrased comments made on Wednesday during Falih’s visit to Aramco headquarters.

Falih had said in January that the state oil giant will be listed by 2021.