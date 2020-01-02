Saudi's Asia selling price for Arab light crude unchanged for February: statement

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has set its February Arab light crude oil official selling price to Asia at a premium of $3.70 versus the Oman/Dubai average, unchanged from January, according to a statement from state oil company Aramco on Thursday.

Aramco lowered its selling price for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to a discount of $4.05 a barrel to ICE Brent, down $2.20 a barrel from the previous month.

Saudi Arabia set its February Arab light crude oil official selling price to the United States at a premium of $3.55 a barrel versus ASCI, up 20 cents a barrel from January.