FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

RIYADH (Reuters) - The bonds Saudi Aramco expects to issue are likely to be in U.S. dollars and the issuance is not linked to the potential acquisition of a stake in petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the energy minister said.

Khalid al-Falih was speaking at a news conference in Riyadh.