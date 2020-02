FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Riyadh (Reuters) - Saudis Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that OPEC+ should not be complacent about the coronavirus.

“Everything serious requires attendance,” he told reporters.

Prince Abdulaziz said he was confident that every member in the OPEC+ group was a responsible and responsive oil producer.