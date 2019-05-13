U.S. Energy Department says oil markets well supplied after attack on ships off UAE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Monday that global oil markets are well supplied despite the attack on Sunday that damaged four vessels off the UAE coast, two of them oil tankers from Saudi Arabia.

“The Department of Energy is aware of efforts to disrupt oil shipping as reported by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” said Shaylyn Hynes, DOE press secretary, about the attack near Fujairah emirate, one of the world’s largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE did not describe the nature of the attack or say who was behind it.

“The Department is monitoring the oil markets, and is confident they remain well-supplied,” Hynes said after the attack which did not cause any casualties, or an oil spill, but resulted in significant damage to the ships.