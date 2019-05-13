U.S. Energy Department says oil markets well supplied after attacks on ships off UAE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Monday it is confident that global oil markets are well supplied after the sabotage on Sunday of four vessels off the UAE coast, two of them oil tankers from Saudi Arabia.

“The Department of Energy is aware of efforts to disrupt oil shipping as reported by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” said Shaylyn Hynes, DOE press secretary, about the attacks near Fujairah emirate, one of the world’s largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz.